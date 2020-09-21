Lawrence Socha age 92, of Birchwood, WI died Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on July 22, 1928 in Edgar, WI on a farm to Frank and Lucy (Nowicki) Socha. After graduating from High School he worked at a Printing Factory in Milwaukee. Larry was drafted in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged as a Sergeant after serving for two years in the Korean War. Larry was married to Jeanette Jilek on September 4, 1954 in Birchwood. He worked for AT&T for 36 years installing telephone equipment and supervising in WI, IL, Washington DC and NY. Larry also repaired talking books (cassettes) while working and also helped out Habitat for Humanity in AZ and WI.
He is survived by his three children, Cyril (Cheryl) Socha, Gerald (Ricka) Socha and Mary Socha; four grandchildren, Chelcie (Brian) Hoch, Chase Socha, Ryan Neal and Nolan Neal; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Elizabeth Hoch; a sister, Joan Seagraves; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beautiful and loving wife of over 61 years, Jeanette Socha - a true Proverbs 31 woman; a son, Steven Socha; his parents; two brothers, Joe and Edmund; and seven sisters, Leona, Elmira, MaryAnn, Rose, Margrett, Regina and Lorraine.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI where Military Rites will be accorded him by the Birchwood American Legion Post. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals.
