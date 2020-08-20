Lawrence Schmidt, 82, of Chetek, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Larry was born on February 7, 1938 in Chicago, IL the son of Lawrence J. and Anne Schmidt.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, pontooning, and being on the lake. Before moving to Chetek, Larry, Sandy and their children vacationed in Chetek for 25 plus years at the Sand Beach Lodge.
Larry leaves to celebrate his memory, his wife, Sandy Schmidt; children, Larry (Cyndi) Schmidt Jr., IL, Laurene (Michael) Condon, IL and Phillip (Jennifer) Schmidt, WI; grandchildren, Larry Schmidt III, Kenneth Schmidt, Courtney Condon, Kyle Condon and Madyson Schmidt; his brother, Tom (Eileen) Schmidt, IL; nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and Lawrence and his sister Karen Ann Ryan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chetek on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and again at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Larry will be laid to rest at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Chetek following the service. Pallbearers will be Larry Schmidt III, Kenny Schmidt, Kyle Condon, Phillip Schmidt, Larry Schmidt Jr., Tom Schmidt and Warner Smith.
Facial Coverings are requested.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.