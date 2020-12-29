Lawrence Benson, 73, of Cumberland died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Care and Rehab-Cumberland. He was born October 18, 1947 in Cumberland, WI to Henry and Marie (Dahl) Benson.
Lawrence grew up farming with his dad for many years before taking over the family farm. All who knew Lawrence knew he was a hard worker, and he never let anything stop him. After retiring from farming, Lawrence would buy semi loads of wood to cut, split, and sell to those in his community. When he wasn’t working, Lawrence could be seen walking with his dog, Casey. Through his walks and selling wood, Lawrence was able to stay in touch with the worlds goings-on.
He is survived by his two nieces, Melanie Berg and Julie Humphrey; two brothers-in-law, Karsten Berg and Jerry Schmidt; two grand-nephews, Joel and Jamie Humphrey, several cousins and friends. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Marie Benson; sisters, Dorothy and Karen; nephew, David; and great-niece, Jayden.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Cumberland Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Mandley officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joey Humphrey, Gary Benson, Danny Benson, Dick Dierks, Al Dwyer, and Dale Benson. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Family requests that masks be worn.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
