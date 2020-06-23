Laurel Weck, Age 72 of Rice Lake, WI, passed away June 16, 2020. Grew up in Rice Lake, WI, raised her family in Somerset, WI and lived her final years in the Twin Cities area. Laurel loved music, dancing, shopping, crafts, reading, games, puzzles, socializing and was an avid animal lover. Throughout her life she worked as a homemaker, librarian at the Somerset Library and several accounting positions. Preceded in death by parents, Reuben and Martha. Survived by children, Paul Weck and Julie (Frank) Coon; siblings, Bonnie (Tim) Walters, Ralph (Donna) Riedell, Carol Hauck, Mark Riedell and Christine Riedell (Jeff Schwing); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, June 23rd.
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel was in charge.www.klecatskys.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.