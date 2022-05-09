Last of Thursdays at the U series is on Salem Witch Trials

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 193 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
WASHINGTON
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH,
MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, RICE LAKE, AND STILLWATER.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Barron County in northwestern Wisconsin...
Northeastern Polk County in northwestern Wisconsin...
* Until 1130 AM CDT.
* At 1043 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Luck, or 28
miles southwest of Spooner, moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Barron and northeastern Polk Counties, including the
following locations... Clam Falls, Barronett and Mckinley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in the Twin Cities.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
It was a new world. The settlers from England had gained a foothold in the verdant land called “Amerika.” Old traditions would be laid aside with new ones instituted. Greed, jealousy and suspicion would persist. Were these at the root of the Salem witch trials? Innocent residents of Salem, Massachusetts, were tried, and many executed, in perhaps the most infamous chapter in early American history.
Jessica Michna of Historical First Impressions theater company will portray Goode Rebeka in “Trial by Fire — the Salem Witch Trials” May 12 at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County.
