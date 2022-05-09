Last of Thursdays at the U series is on Salem Witch Trials

Jessica Michna

 Photo submitted

It was a new world. The settlers from England had gained a foothold in the verdant land called “Amerika.” Old traditions would be laid aside with new ones instituted. Greed, jealousy and suspicion would persist. Were these at the root of the Salem witch trials? Innocent residents of Salem, Massachusetts, were tried, and many executed, in perhaps the most infamous chapter in early American history.

Jessica Michna of Historical First Impressions theater company will portray Goode Rebeka in “Trial by Fire — the Salem Witch Trials” May 12 at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County.

