Larry Fetkenheuer, age 75, of Rice Lake, WI died Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI after fighting and battling cancer for seven years.
He was born on September 28, 1944 in Rice Lake to Otto and Nettie (Cutsforth) Fetkenheuer. Larry graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1962 and was married to Janice “Jan” Lathrop on May 1, 1965 in Rice Lake. He worked for the Rice Lake Land Fill, Lake Construction, Al Haus Construction, owned and operated L.F. Construction and was the caretaker of St. Joseph Cemetery.
Larry coached baseball when his boys were younger and also enjoyed teaching them the business of construction. He loved being with his family - especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry enjoyed life, hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling and riding ATV. Larry was active as a Eucharistic Minister and ushering at church.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Fetkenheuer; two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Shari Fetkenheuer and Ron and Kris Fetkenheuer all of Rice Lake; four grandchildren, Jordyn (Ben), Kami (Chad), Jessica (Owen) and Chad (Stephani); six great grandchildren, Ava, Landon, Gabrielle, Owen, Jace and Bradley; two brothers, Ken (Ann) Fetkenheuer and Ron Fetkenheuer, both of Rice Lake; many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Nettie Fetkenheuer and an infant brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Joseph School.
