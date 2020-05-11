Kristine Kay Eastwold, age 73, of Rice Lake, WI passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Brentwood Senior Memory Care Home after a long struggle with dementia. She spent her final days with her devoted husband by her side, and the love of those who could not be there in her heart.
Kristine was born on April 23, 1947 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Leonard and Dorellen (Lampert) Haas. She spent her childhood with her beloved sister, Karen, chasing ducks and climbing trees along the river in their backyard, and had a memorable experience studying abroad in Japan through the American Field Service program the summer of her junior year. Her father’s notable career as the president and chancellor of the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire had a lasting impact on her life. Leonard helped to grow the international exchange program on the campus, and Kristi loved learning from and engaging with the international students who stayed at their home. She also shared her parents’ love for the arts, participating in music by playing her violin and recorder and singing in church groups throughout her life.
Kristi attended St. Olaf College from 1965 to 1969, graduating with a degree in English education. It is there that she met the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Conrad Eastwold. They married on August 16 in 1969 and she taught junior high and high school English in Northfield during Conrad’s final year of college. He went on to study medicine at the University of Minnesota where she taught high school English at Minnehaha Academy for four years. They moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan for his residency in Internal Medicine, and settled down in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
Kristine spent the past 41 years as a part of the Bethany Lutheran family, where she experienced meaningful fellowship and friendships. Those who knew her considered her a champion of the vulnerable, as was exhibited by her work with the Refugee Resettlement Committee. She will always be remembered for her extraordinarily kind heart.
Kristine is survived by her husband, Conrad; her children, Michael (CJ) Eastwold, David (Andrea) Eastwold, Katie (Andy) Tyser and Naomi (Tatum) Candler; as well as her grandchildren, Zachary, Chelby, Jadyn, and Connor, Eddie and Stella, Ada and Marcusand Mia. She is also survived by many extended relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brentwood Memory Care Home for lovingly caring for Kris during this past year.
Due to the nature of the worldwide pandemic, a celebration of life and memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Stay safe and be well.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.