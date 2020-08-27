Knights of Columbus host 3-day garage sale

The Rice Lake Knights of Columbus invite the public to a 3-day garage sale Thursday and Friday, Aug. 27 and 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 29, from 8 a.m. to noon at their KC Hall at 111 Nunn Ave., Rice Lake. Masks are required with separate doors used for entrance and exit. Numerous items for sale are outdoors as well as under a tent. Proceeds go back into the community through club projects and donations.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.