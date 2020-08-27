Knights of Columbus host 3-day garage sale

Knights of Columbus members are on hand throughout the 3-day sale to help the public find items sought and/or carry items to vehicles.

The Rice Lake Knights of Columbus invite the public to a 3-day garage sale Thursday and Friday, Aug. 27 and 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 29, from 8 a.m. to noon at their KC Hall at 111 Nunn Ave., Rice Lake. Masks are required with separate doors used for entrance and exit. Numerous items for sale are outdoors as well as under a tent. Proceeds go back into the community through club projects and donations.

