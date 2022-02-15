In keeping with the Rice Lake Kiwanis Club theme Kiwanis Cans for Kids, it's time to guess when a giant Kiwanis can will sink into Rice Lake. This is an annual fundraiser. Last year the club sank the virus.
The Kiwanis Club collects aluminum-only cans all year at its can collection trailer in the parking lot near the Chamber of Commerce so members thought it was appropriate to raise money for community projects, especially those involving youth, by placing a giant can on the lake near the Moose Lodge.
Cost is one guess for $10, and three guesses for $20. Entries must be submitted by the end of the day on March 15. Tickets are sold in Rice Lake at CCF Bank, Dairy State Bank, Marketplace Foods Customer Service, Chamber of Commerce, Rice Lake Public Library and all Kiwanis members.
First place is $500, second place is $250 and third place is $100. In case of tie, earliest entry wins. Winners will be announced within two weeks of the can sinking 100%. Clocks and cameras are placed.
The Kiwanis Club acknowledges the support of the following for making the fundraiser possible: Todd’s Redi-Mix Concrete, Mosaic Technologies, Henry, Kiewit’s Lock and Security, Rice Lake Students and Advisors, Moose Lodge, CCF Bank, Dairy State Bank, Marketplace Foods, Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce, Koser Radio Network and Rice Lake Public Library.
Those who buy a raffle ticket or donate aluminum cans are taking action to make the community better. The Kiwanis Club supports the following local organizations: Head Start Reading Program, Spirit of Christmas, Rice Lake Public Library, Lunch Box Community Meal, Boys and Girls Club, Kinship, Feed Our Kids backpack program, student scholarships, We Share Food Pantry and others.
