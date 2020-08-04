Kevin Spooner, 57, passed away July 24, 2020 in Minnesota. Kevin was born November 9, 1962 in Wisconsin to Edward Spooner and Gloria Brondel-Spooner.
Kevin had been a mechanic most of his life but also worked at Nuto and Seneca and did odd jobs.
He liked a good joke. He also liked spray painting, bonfires, swimming, watching ice races and demos.
Kevin is survived by his father, Edward Spooner of Rice Lake, WI; a sister, Sheryl Spooner of Rice Lake, WI; and a brother, Mike Spooner of Sanstone, MN. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Brondel-Spooner and Ruth Johnson, his girlfriend of 25 years. He has three nieces and four nephews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.