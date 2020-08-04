Kevin Spooner, 57, passed away July 24, 2020 in Minnesota.    Kevin was born November 9, 1962 in Wisconsin to Edward Spooner and Gloria Brondel-Spooner.

Kevin had been a mechanic most of his life but also worked at Nuto and Seneca and did odd jobs.

He liked a good joke.   He also liked spray painting, bonfires, swimming, watching ice races and demos.

Kevin is survived by his father, Edward Spooner of Rice Lake, WI;  a sister, Sheryl Spooner of Rice Lake, WI; and a brother, Mike Spooner of Sanstone, MN.    He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Brondel-Spooner and  Ruth Johnson, his girlfriend of 25 years.    He has three nieces and four nephews.

