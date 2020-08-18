Kenneth Coleman, age 84, of rural Barron, WI died Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at his home. He was born September 14th, 1935 to Emery and Dorothy (Whitney) Coleman at Ladysmith, WI. The family moved around to many various places in Rusk/Barron counties area during his younger years, but he spent the majority of his life in the Cameron area. On May 28th, 1955, he was married to Ardis Joelson at Chetek and Ken worked for Chibardun Telephone Co-op for several years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing, woodworking and spending time with family and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Bailey Zimmerman and brothers, Darold and Wayne Coleman. He is survived by his wife, Ardis; children, Lorey (Dave) Zimmerman, Brian Coleman and Linda Coleman; grandchildren, Trevor (Kristin) and Forrest (Brandy) Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Hannah, Treye, Carter and Emery Zimmerman; sister, Charlotte Cassity, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron with a Graveside Service to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron with Rev. Ralph Marquardt officiating. Following the interment everyone is invited to gather at Ken and Ardie’s home. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
