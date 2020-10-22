Kathleen “Toots” Marie Larson, age 94, of Rice Lake, WI died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Dove Health Care in Rice Lake.
Toots was born on September 14, 1926 in Rice Lake to William and Mabel (Irwin) Schneider. She graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1945. She was married to Allyn (Bud) Larson and they owned and operated Larson Oil Company for many years where she was the bookkeeper. Toots was active of the Barron County Fair, Wisconsin Harness Racing Association, part of the Master Gardners, a 4-H leader.
She loved gardening, horses and doing whatever her husband, Bud did.
She is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Peggy Gill of Germantown, WI and Mary and Pete Bangsberg of Sarona; a son, Scott Larson (Kris Curtis) of Stone Lake, WI; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; a brother, Neal Schneider of Janesville, WI; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allyn (Bud) Larson; 2 sons, Kim Larson and Jon Larson; her parents, William and Mabel Schneider; and a sister, Jean Hermann.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Jon Tillung - Funeral Director is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.