Karry Davis, 61, from Shell Lake passed away July 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born November 20, 1958 in Shell Lake to Peter and Mavis (Cadle) Viltz. Karry attended school in Shell Lake. She is most known for her 27 year employment at Express Mart in Shell Lake, where she was the manager. She became the face that greeted everyone for their morning coffee.
Karry was married on July 16, 1977, to Jon Henry Davis. They celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in the hospital.
Karry fought a long hard battle with pancreatic cancer; in the end it was not the cancer that took her from us. She passed away from kidney failure, due to septic shock, with her husband (Jon) by her side. Karry will always be remembered by those who knew her for her infectious laugh and strong personality. It was her personality and strength that got her through.
As a child, Karry loved her baby kitties and her horse. Her love for animals stemmed from a young age. She begged her dad to get a horse for her; and he finally gave in. Even at a young age, Karry had a way of getting what she wanted. Her Grandma Cadle, lived in a trailer house next door. Karry would sit on her step with her kitten in hand until grandma got up so they could have breakfast together.
Karry loved her grandkids, family, and friends. In her spare time, Karry enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening flowers, vegetables, scrap-booking, and stained glass. She was also an avid collector of agates. If she did not know how to do something, she would figure it out. Karry had many friends and was always willing to help if she could. She loved people and always had a smile and a hello. Our family will greatly miss her, along with so many of her friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jon; son, Tom Viltz of Shell Lake; daughter, Sara J. Davis of Shell Lake; granddaughter, Jessicca E. (Zack) Tubbs of Ellsworth, WI; grandson, Trapper H. Conley; and sister, Kathy (Bill) Drinkerd of Siren.
A private family memorial service was held at Shell Lake Cemetery. Card may be sent to Jon Davis at PO Box 425 Shell Lake, WI 54871
