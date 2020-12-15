Karl Gruenhagen of Long Lake Twp. Washburn County and Hardy Arkansas, passed away November 25th with his family by his side. He was hospitalized in Springfield, MO and died of complications from Covid-19. He is preceded in death by his parents. Fredrick and Winoma Gruenhagen(Haynie). His brother, Michael; great grandson, Korbyn; and his sister, Kathryn Simmons; passed away three days after him.
He graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1963 and received an associate degree in architectural drafting. He enlisted in the Navy and served two tours in Vietnam aboard an LST.
He retired from GTE in 1999. He enjoyed woodworking, gunsmithing, hunting and fishing. He loved his family and friends and was always making something for them.
He is survived by his wife, Melody (Malott) of 52 years. A son, Karl Samuel and wife, Michele (Scheel). A daughter, Melinda Hahm (Gruenhagen) and husband, Stephen. And five grandchildren. Brothers, Dale and Philip; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Internment is pending in the spring at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. Memorials to go to the Ankylosing Spondylitis Association.
