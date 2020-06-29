Karen Rebar, age 73, of New Auburn, WI died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home.

She was born on June 26, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Mildred (Wahl) Zotter.  Karen was a bookkeeper in the area for many years.  She enjoyed being with her friends and lived life to the fullest.  

She is survived by many cousins.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mildred Zotter and a sister, Patricia Zotter.

Burial will take place in Ohio.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.

