Karen Burch, age 62, of Barron, WI died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 31, 1958 in Rice Lake to Charles and Frances (Folz) Kahl. Karen graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1976. She was married to Greg Burch on December 30, 1978 in Rice Lake. Karen worked at Agri-Cove Group Home in Cameron, WI for 15 years and has been the Activity Director at Monroe Manor in Barron for the last 17 years.
Karen loved being with her family, going to work and putzing around the house.
She is survived by her husband, Greg Burch of Barron; a daughter, Michelle Rataj of Cameron; two grandchildren, Landon and Rylan Nieberhauser; her mother, Fran Kahl of Rice Lake; a sister and brother-in-law, Marianne and Tom Peterson of Cameron; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Kahl.
Family Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Evangelical Free Methodist Church in Barron, WI, Rev. Frank Distad officiating, with interment in the Wayside Cemetery in Barron.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Sportmans Park in Cameron, WI from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
