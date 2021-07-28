The Barron County 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock Program held their beef, sheep and swine show at the Barron County Fair on July 15, at the Barron County Fair when Grand Champion and Reserve Champion animals were selected. The show concluded with a buyers and sellers reception picnic on July 17, and the Junior Livestock Sale.
The 142-pound Grand Champion Lamb belonging to Daniel Wirth sold for $14.50 a pound to Stran Home Farms, of Minnesota. The Reserve Champion Lamb, weighing 137 pounds, shown by Ethan Peterson was purchased by Barron Vet Clinic at $6 per pound. Adam Wirth exhibited the Grand Champion hog, weighing 264 pounds, sold to Ag Risk Managers, Barron, for $12.50 per pound. The 263-pound Reserve Champion hog was shown by Ashlynn Harmon and it brought $6.25 per pound from Northwest Builders, Rice Lake. Piper Richter won Grand Champion honors with her 1,388 pound steer, and it was sold to Almena Meat Company for $8 per pound. The Reserve Champion steer weighing 1,311 pounds, shown by Mackaylah Waibel, sold to McCain Foods, Rice Lake, for $3.30 per pound.
