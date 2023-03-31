Our hearts grieve the death of our sister Joni.  She left us too soon and yet she is no longer suffering in her earthly body.  We will always remember her smile and miss her laughter.  

Her hearts desire was that everyone would come to experience Jesus as their Lord and Savior.  Staying connected with family was very important.  We would often hear “take a picture, we need to get a picture!” so the time we spent together would be captured and memories could be shared.  

