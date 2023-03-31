John Walter McDermott, age 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on March 6, 2023.

He was born on December 10, 1932, in Park Falls, WI, to Arthur and Elizabeth McDermott. The family moved to Ashland, WI, where John graduated from Ashland High School and was a star basketball player. He then attended UW-Madison for a year and a half and played varsity basketball. He then transferred to North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND, and played varsity basketball until his graduation on March 17. He was enrolled in the ROTC program in the Air Force as of March 17. The date was significant as John was 100% Irish and March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, was special to him. He served in the Air Force at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, NV, and retired as a Captain.

