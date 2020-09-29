John Minor, 89, of Rice Lake, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Pioneer Nursing Home from complications after suffering a stroke. He was born February 3, 1931 in Detroit, MI to Leamon and Elsie (Mandley) Minor and was raised in Detroit where he learned to play hockey on Lake Erie. John was a combat vet, serving during the Korean War, and completing two beach landings with the infantry and earning five Major Battle Stars and the Purple Heart. He was married in Minneapolis, MN on January 3, 1953 to Mary Ann Atkinson from Cumberland, WI, who preceded him in death on October 21, 1987.
John was trained as a welder, was an excellent carpenter, roofer, graphic designer, and mechanical engineer, being well rounded and self taught in most of these trades. He worked in the maintenance and engineering departments at Quanex (AMSCO) in Rice Lake making products for Andersen Windows for over 20 years. He was a talented and creative cook and baker. John enjoyed Polka dancing and spending time at the casino.
He is survived by his children, David (Betty) Minor of Clam Falls, Dona (Michael) Lammert of St. Croix Falls, Daryl (Marcia) Minor of McAllen, TX, Doug Minor of Hudson, and Danielle (Steven) Mechura of Rice Lake; grandchildren, Shawn Minor, Aaron (Crystal) Minor, Aja (Phil) McDonald, Stacy (Benjamin) Perez, Marcie Minor, Darcy Minor, and Jacquelyn Mechura; great-grandchildren, Kerissa Minor, Jazmen Minor, Johnny Minor, Christian Perez, and Noah Perez; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. John was preceded in death by siblings, Leamon “Bud” Minor, Janice Minor, Valerie Trainor, and grandson, Matthew Mechura.
Visitation will be from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake. A graveside service with full military honors accorded by the Rice Lake Veterans Center Honor Guard will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Wayside Cemetery, Barron. Pallbearers are Doug Minor, Dave Minor, Aaron Minor, Shawn Minor, Steve Mechura, Mick Lammert.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
