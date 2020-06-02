John Nielsen, age 95, of Haugen, WI, died peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 20, 1924 in North Dakota to Hans and Antonia Nielsen. He was married to Ruth Matye and she preceded her in death. He later married Gertrude Strom and she preceded him in death.He was married to Lorraine Stone in 1979. John was a dairy farmer and carpenter for many years. He loved being with his family and driving around the countryside every day.
He is survived by two daughters, Peggy Wetzel of Rice Lake and Vicky Nielsen of San Dimas, CA; a son, David (Dana) Nielsen of Rice Lake; three stepdaughters, Anne (Larry) Christenson of Tulsa, OK, Debbie Benford of Waterloo, Iowa and Susan (Dean) Hanson of Rice Lake; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wives, Ruth, Gertrude and Lorraine Nielsen; his parents; two brothers and nine sisters.
A drive to the cemetery took place Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with a graveside services 10:30 a.m. at the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake.
