John Janisin, 77 of Rice Lake, WI passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 at his home from small cell lung cancer. John was born to Merlin and Gena (Lee) Janisin on January 17, 1943. He worked on the family farm until he was drafted in 1964 and served 2 years in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge. He worked at Mallys Plumbing and worked towards his Master Plumbing degree to start his own business Janisin Plumbing.
John graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1961. He married Janet (Fredrickson) on June 1st, 1965 and just celebrated their 55th Anniversary. John and Janet built their first home on land from his grandpa’s farm where they raised their family for 50 years. John was a very proud dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. He enjoyed teaching his family how to hunt and fish in the great outdoors while telling them many of his hunting and fishing stories. He was always so excited to bring his son, son-in-laws, and grandsons to Canada fishing the Nipigon along with his great fishing buddies.
He survived by his wife, Janet; a son, John Janisin and three daughters, Debby Janisin, Kristi (Curtis) Rohde and Jodi (Randy) Rohde. Grandchildren, Erica (Justin) Dirks, Trevan Rohde, Karina (Logan) Wink, Tanner Rohde, Karissa (Carl) Halverson and Hunter Rohde and Chyanne Janisin. Great-grandchildren, Dayton, Anistyn, Afton ,Johanna, Tate, Rhett, Owen, and a bundle of joy arriving in October.
Two brothers, Ed (Mary Jo) Janisin, Jim (Debbie) Janisin, and two sisters, Janet Malek and Mary (Jerry) Rust.
John proceeds in death by his parents, Merlin and Gena and his brother Bobby.
A private family graveside memorial service will take place.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
