John Anderson, age 77, of Rice Lake, WI, lost his battle to COVID 19, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in Rochester, MN.
He was born on March 4, 1943 in Cumberland, WI to Jalmer and Edna (Renslow) Anderson. John graduated from Cameron High School. After graduation he entered the U.S. Air Force for a 20 year career. When he first entered he refueled aircraft. After about eight years he cross-trained into the computer area.
On June 12, 1971 he married Ingrid Becker of Rice Lake. They started their married life in Duluth, MN, then Spain, and California before retiring from the service in 1981. He worked at Mallys for a time, Rainbow Home Center and Rice Lake Weighing System.
John is survived by his wife, Ingrid Anderson; sons, Chris (Heidi) Anderson and children, Gabe, Donavan and Aurora; and Gregg Anderson. He also had a son, Jeff (Rebecca) Anderson and children, Wyatt and Dawson; a sister, Jeannie (Peter) Zentner; and nephews and nieces.
Private Family Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Rev. Chris Sesvold officiating, with Military Rites and Graveside Services accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI.
