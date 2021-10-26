A Jitrnice Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Česká Opera House, 320 W. Third Street, Haugen. The dinner is carry-out only. The cost of the meal is $10.
Jitrnice is a traditional Bohemian pork sausage known in every community where Czechs settled. It was traditionally made with scrap meat and organ meat and used like a breakfast sausage. The Česká Opera version is made using better cuts and has no vital organ meat.
The sausage will be served with potato dumplings, gravy, sauerkraut, corn, cranberry sauce, rye bread and kolache.
In addition to the meal, fresh sausage and limited fresh dumplings and kolaches will be available for sale.
For auto pick-up, drivers are instructed to enter Norvin Avenue (street west of Opera House) from the south at the intersection with Second Street. Both lanes of Norvin on that block will be designated as north bound lanes the day of the dinner. After pick-up, autos will exit Norvin onto Third Street (County V). There will be signage to assist drivers.
