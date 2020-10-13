Jerry Howard O'Flanagan of Cameron, WI was born October 3, 1954 and passed away October 9, 2020.

Jerry, also known as Bing, was an intelligent, meticulous, fun-loving man with a contagious laugh.  He traveled as often as he could and made friends who quickly became family, especially his German brothers, where ever he went.  If you knew him you were probably left with an unforgettable story that will always bring a smile to your face when you think of it. We will miss him deeply. Rest in Peace Dadio. And the beat goes on.

Survived by daughter, Grace (Josh) Shervey, grandsons Aris and Blake Shervey; brother, Barry O'Flanagan, brother, Tom (Kathy) O'Flanagan; and mother, Betty O'Flanagan.

Proceeded in death by his father, Dale O'Flanagan, and sister-in- law Gloria O'Flanagan. Celebration of Life to follow summer 2021.

