Jerold VanBeek, Sr., age 73, of the Town of Sioux Creek, rural Chetek, WI died peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home with his wife, children and grandchildren by his side. He was born November 12, 1946 to Adolph and Olga (Amundson) VanBeek in Washburn County, WI. On July 2, 1983 he was married to Pamela Albertson at Independence, MO.
Jerold was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife; Pamela VanBeek; children, Jerold VanBeek, Jr. of Chetek, Chris Swartz of Ramsey, MN, Jeanette (Lee) Swanson of Red Wing, MN, Piper Mcleod of Independence, MO, Marya Hitch of Pleasant Hill, MO and John (Candace) Swartz of Blue Springs, MO; 18 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; siblings, Marg Steadham of Tallahassee, FL, Larry (Donna) VanBeek of Ocala, FL and John Sr. (Lucille) VanBeek of Eau Claire; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, October 17 at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Lung Association. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.