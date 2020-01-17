Jeanne Skjod passed away on December 25, 2019 surrounded by her daughters. Jeanne was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 15, 1961 to James and Evelyn Morgan. Surviving are daughters, Jessica (Corky) Goff, Jamie (Sam Buckner) Orvis; son, Chris (Heather) Auger; grandchildren, Matthew, Cody, Jacob, Jason Goff, Camron, Mya, Marissa, Kaitlyn Buckner, Ella and Arihanna Auger; brother,  Fred Morgan; sister, Teresa Jarchow; sister-in-law, Debbie Morgan. Many nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was proceeded in death by her parents and a brother, Jim Morgan.

There will be a celebration of life for her on January 25, 2020 at the Clinton Town Hall in Poskin, WI from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m.

