Janice entered into eternal life on January 4, 2021 surrounded by family at her home, following an illness with cancer.
Janice was born on November 16, 1938 in Eau Claire, WI to Marshall (Pete) and Ruth (Dennis) Basacker. Janice grew up in Eau Claire where she attended school through the 11th grade. She moved to Barron, WI to work at the Barron Nursing Home during the summer and remained there where she graduated from Barron High School in 1959. Janice was married on June 20, 1959 at the First Baptist Church in Eau Claire to Gerald Peterson. Following their marriage the couple moved to Missouri where Gerald served in the United States Air Force. After a few years of living in the twin cities and Hudson area, the couple lived in rural Almena, WI where they continued operating the Peterson Family farm and raised their 5 children. They later separated and Janice moved to Altoona in 2014. Janice was a farmwife, homemaker, and was also employed at the Barron and Cumberland Nursing Homes, and for West CAP. Janice was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Barron. She volunteered at the Barron County Fairgrounds Senior Citizen Center for 10+ years. Janice loved spending time with her family. She followed her children and grandchildren to their sporting and other events. She enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Brewer baseball games. Janice was an awesome cook and baker and passed on the tradition to her children.
Janice is survived by her former husband, Gerald; two daughters, Lori (Patrick) O’Brien of Oakdale, MN and Gay (Mike) Wilcox of Eau Claire, WI; three sons, Rodney Peterson of Rice Lake, WI, Mark (Gail) Peterson of Eau Claire, WI, and Brian (Shauna) Peterson of Clear Lake, WI; 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one brother, Theodore (Marge) Basacker of Barnes, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Marshall (Pete) Basacker; brother, Robert Basacker; and sister, Ruthann Basacker.
The funeral and visitation services for Janice Peterson, 82, of Altoona, WI, were 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire with Pastor Dave Irgens officiating. Visitation was at Smith Funeral Chapel one hour prior to the service on January 9, 2021. Burial will be held at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, followed by a picnic and celebration of life at the park.
A time of visitation for family and friends will take place at Smith Funeral Chapel one hour prior to the service on January 9, 2021. Masks and safe social distancing protocols will be in place. Arrangements are with Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire. Condolences and memories of Janice are welcome at www.smithfuneralec.com.
