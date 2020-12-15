Janet Broome, 63, of Rice Lake passed away peacefully December 2, 2020 at her home. She was born in Rice Lake on October 23,1957 to Eugene and Alva (Getz) Broome.
Janet called Cumberland her home. After graduation from Cumberland High School, Janet worked at American Excelsior in Rice Lake for several years and then at Seneca Foods in Cumberland, for 22 years and retired in 2019.
She lived her life as an example of Christlike love. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and spent over 20+ years serving the young children of the church in the nursery. She cherished her time spent in the nursery, and was a beloved member of the church.
Janet had many hobbies and pastimes. She enjoyed animals, collecting Avon bottles, doing needlework, Precious Moments, doing puzzles and taking photographs. She was also an avid letter writer and never forgot to send a note to let you know she was thinking of you. Janet was kind, sweet, genuine, and made everyone feel like they mattered. She always found the good in people and in life.
Janet is survived by her siblings, Audrey (Robson) Javener of Barron, David Broome of Cumberland, Daniel “Art” (Linda) Lindemann of Maplewood, MN, Mary (Jerry) Townsend of Rice Lake, and Donald (Velma) Broome of Cumberland. She is also survived by a close family friend, Mary Ellen Betzel, many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Alva Broome; her brother, Larry, and her infant sister, Barbara.
The family plans to hold a Memorial Service and gathering in the Spring. Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
