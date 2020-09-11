Janet Eileen Mani

Janet Mani, age 83, of Rice Lake, WI died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her home.
She was born on February 12, 1937 in Rice Lake to Benjamin and Viola (Ruttner) Wiesner. After graduating from the Rice Lake High School in 1954, was married to Fritz Mani on June 27, 1959 in Rice Lake. Janet worked at the First National Bank, Marsh Insurance Agency, helped Fritz with the bookwork for the Rice Lake Dray Line for 40 years and retired from the Rice Lake Street Department after 25 years as the administrative assistant.
She is survived by her three children, Debbie (Mike) Mathews, F. Daniel (Joy) Mani IV and David (Mary) Mani all of Rice Lake; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Pat Schieffer of Rice Lake; many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz Mani; her parents, Benjamin and Viola Wiesner; and an infant brother.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society or the Stanfold Lutheran Church.
