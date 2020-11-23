Janelle Willger, age 56, of Rice Lake, WI, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home.
She was born on September 3, 1964 in Rice Lake to Martin and Mona (Lavaliere) Walker. Janelle graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1983. She was married to Bill Willger on April 28, 2007 in Rice Lake. Janelle worked at Kmart for over 24 years and she has been employed by the Chiefton Rice Company for over 13 years.
Janelle loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and to watch hockey. She enjoyed shooting pool, bowling, taking care of her flower gardens and indoor plants. She also loved watching the nieces and nephews in their sporting activities and going to the cabin to have cookouts.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Willger; a sister, Tammy (Dave) Cimfl; two brothers, Benny (Debbie) Walker and Randy (Bonnie) Walker; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and so many dear friends.
A private family service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Haugen.
A public visitation will be held from 10:45 a.m. util 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals - Jon Tillung in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
