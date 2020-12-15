James Edgar “Jim” Rogers, 88, of Rice Lake died, December 10, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield. He was born August 26, 1932 in Rice Lake, WI to Edgar and Josephine (King) Rogers.
He was married in 1960 to the love of his life Agnes Knoop. They shared 60 years of laughter and love together.
Jim was a loving family man; he cherished every moment he got to spend with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He especially enjoyed being able to take them fishing. Jim was an outdoorsman in every sense of the word. Deer hunting and trout fishing on the Brule, were two of his favorite activities. In 51 years of trout fishing, Jim only missed one opener with his friend, John Offord.
He is survived by his wife, Agnes; children, Jerry (Tanya) Rogers, Jill (Blaine) Brunette, and Julie (Phil) Winegar; grandchildren, Esden, Austin, Joshua, Andrea, Brandon, Chloe, Kenzie, and Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Owen, Colten, Kayla, Paige, Briar, Blakely; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by great-grandson, Quinten; parents, Edgar and Josephine Rogers; brothers, Poncho and Bernard; and sister, Bernice.
Funeral services were held at noon Monday, December 14, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake with Franklin Knoop will be officiating. Visitation was from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery. Pallbearers are Esden Brunette, Austin Brunette, Joshua Winegar, Andrea Winegar, Brandon Winegar, Chloe Rogers, and Wyatt Rogers
A special thanks to Elizabeth Welty of Skinner Funeral Home.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.