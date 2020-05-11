Jacqueline DiPasquale, 63, of Rice Lake, formerly of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home surrounded by love with her family by her side after a long battle with brain cancer.
Jackie was born on July 21, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI, where she graduated from Mercy High School in 1974. In 1998, Jackie and her family moved to Rice Lake. Shortly after moving, she began working at WITC-Rice Lake. During her many years at WITC, she made many friends and touched the lives of many students. She retired in June 2019.
Jackie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, baking, going out for dinner with family, and visiting family in Milwaukee, especially her twin sister Jeri. She had a passion for crafting including making her own crafts and being part of local craft shows. She also loved decorating and planning events. Jackie brought light into the lives of everyone she met and will be missed by all who knew her.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 35 years, Michael DiPasquale; three daughters, Angela Payne, Gina DiPasquale (John Henneman), and Alexandra DiPasquale; three grandchildren, Emily, Dylan, and grandson due in July and a great-grandson, Oakley; mother, Mary McGuire of Milwaukee; siblings, all of Milwaukee area-twin sister, Jerilyn Hohenfeldt, brother Ken (Lynn) McGuire, Nancy McGuire (John Koronkowski), Karen Nieth, Bridget Fischer, and Gail McGuire; sister- in-law, JT (Kevin) Jensen and brother-in-law, Dave DiPasquale; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her father, Ronald McGuire and brother, Robert McGuire; father-in-law Nunzio DiPasquale and mother-in-law, Betty DiPasquale.
The family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Hospice team for their care and support.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus Pandemic on public gatherings. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
