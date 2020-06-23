Jack Korn, age 76, of Birchwood, WI passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020 with his wife by his side.
Jack Neil Korn was born August 17, 1943 in Hayward, WI, the son of Neil and Marjorie (Gardener) Korn. As a young boy, Jack spent most of his summers with the Gardener family on Blueberry Lake near Hayward. He had two boys, Scott and Terry, and one daughter, Pam (Rick) Mares. He went to Culinary Arts School and was then head chef at the University of Iowa. Jack later moved to Eau Claire and worked for over 20 years at Uniroyal and was a union representative. On June 12, 1990, he was united in marriage to June Zimbauer. They lived in Rhinelander where Jack worked for the Wisconsin DNR, which he truly loved. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jack and the boys went to Canada every year fishing, and also went fishing on the White River. He had many trophies to show off when friends and family came over. Jack suffered most of his life with health problems; he had Crohns Disease. The doctors called him a miracle, he was our miracle, as he loved each and everyone of us. Jack will be missed terribly by all his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, June of 30 years; sons, Scott and Terry Korn; daughter, Pamela (Rick) Mares; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; father, Neil Korn; brothers, Mark Korn, Roger (Judy) Kubera and foster brother John Lee; sisters, Sheila Pressley, Kathy (Marvin) Lattimer and Merry Berdal; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Kubera; step-dad Alvin Kubera; and brother-in-law, Barry Berdal.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Bluegill Bar in Birchwood.
