Irving Roger Strand

Irving Strand, age 92 of Rice Lake, WI died Thursday, August 13, 2020.
He was born June 9, 1928 on the family farm near Abercrombie, North Dakota. He was the fourth of six children born to Ingmar and Ruth (Gunness) Strand. He attended school in Abercrombie, leaving school in his junior year to help his family with the farm after their father became ill. In 1948 he went to work as a lineman for the telephone company in Fargo installing the first telephone poles and lines in the rural area. He attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, MN for the 1949 winter term, where he met his bride and forever soul mate in the registration line. They were married October 7, 1950; this is their 70th year of marriage. Irving worked for 40 years in sales and service of major appliances for Wetzel Appliance of Rice Lake. He then became a bus driver for S&J Smith Corporation driving school buses for an additional 20 years. He took pride in knowing the names of the children who rode his buses.
All of his adult life, Irving volunteered with youth projects; Boy Scout Troop 68 Scout Master at Trinity Lutheran; teaching Sunday School at Immanuel, later named Trinity Lutheran Church. He served his church on the church council, also as president of the council along with building committees for the church. Through all of his life, the nurturing care and love for his family was most important.
Irving is survived by his wife, Shirley (Bergthold) Strand; five children, Roger (Jane), Park Falls, WI, Gary (Barbara), Rice Lake, WI, Joan (James) Turnquist, Greenwood, WI, Jon (Jody), Chippewa Falls, WI, and Peter (Tammy) St Charles, MN; nine grandchildren; five step grandchildren and two great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Glenn Fixen and sister-in-law Shirley Strand. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rachel Fixen and Naomi Lysing; two brothers, Percy Donald and Lyle; and step grandchild Arthur Turnquist.
A celebration of his life was held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake was in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers you may give donations to Trinity Lutheran Church, your local ADRC, hospice programs or a charity of your choosing.
