Irene Dodge, 90, of Rice Lake died, August 12, 2020 at Dove Healthcare. She was born June 4, 1930 in Birchwood to Frank and Elizabeth (Vesely) Paulus. Irene attended Prebram School in the Blue Hills. She was married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake on June 29, 1948 to Lloyd Dodge who preceded her in death on May 1, 2009.
Irene had a heart to serve. She volunteered with many different organizations over the years, like the Rice Lake Housing Authority, St. Joseph Alter Society, the Cancer Society, and so many others. She opened her home to Tim, Jerry, and Damien Wolf following their mother’s passing.
She is survived by her eight sons; Harold (Anita) Dodge of Rice Lake, Jeffery (Melody) Dodge of Rice Lake, Nathan Dodge of Cameron, Harlan (Kathy) Dodge of Rice Lake, Danny (Terry) Dodge of Beloit, John (Kathy) Dodge of Manitowoc, Brett (Lynette) Dodge of Sarona; daughter, Jacquelin (Roger) Grondin of Winchester, PA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Loraine Livingston; and many other family and friends. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; sons, Howard and Randy Michael; siblings, Mamie, Cecelia, Rita, Emma, Helen, Beatrice, Georgia, Martha, Joe, Edward, Frank, and Adolph.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Ed Anderson officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
