Irene Trowbridge, 95, of Cameron, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Irene Wonn was born on January 13, 1925 in the Town of Big Bend, Rusk County, Wisconsin the daughter of Ella (Kramer) and Albert Wonn.
Irene leaves to celebrate her memory, sons, Jeffrey Trowbridge, Bruce Crossing, MI; Mark (Jo Ann) Trowbridge, Cameron, WI and Wayne (Kristy) Trowbridge, Cameron, WI; daughters, Allene Hintz, Cameron, WI and Audrey Brenholt, Chetek, WI; brother, Albert Wonn, Rockford, IL; sisters, Delia McLeod, New Auburn, WI; Annabelle Sieja, Weyerhaeuser, WI; Hazel Luethi, Holcombe, WI; Marjorie (Wayne) Kaufman, South Dakota; and Linda Nelson, Weyerhaeuser, WI; grandchildren, Laura, Robert, Mary, Alyson and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Sydney, Emmett, Eva and Harper; many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Albert Wonn, her husband, Charles in 1989, son, Lyle in 1968, brother, Tony in 1998, sons-in-law, Robert in 2007, Larry in 2018, sisters, Jessie Kanable in 2015 and Dorothy Linhart in 2020.
The funeral service for Irene will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please practice the guidelines for social distancing and please wear facial coverings.
Irene will be laid to rest alongside Charles at the Lakeview Cemetery following the service.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
