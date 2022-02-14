The Rice Lake International Friendship Association invites the public to its annual meeting Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. in the commons area of UWEC-Barron County's Meggars Hall. Masks are required per campus policy.
Fanda Hebr of Zamberk, Rice Lake's sister city in the Czech Republic, will share his experiences in Rice Lake. He will also share a little about his hometown and school in Zamberk and compare the two sister cities. The exchange student played on the soccer and JV basketball teams. He is currently staying with the Kyle and Melissa Tomesh family and previously stayed with Shane and Deanna Aubart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.