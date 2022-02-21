Not that long ago, I was playing an old childhood game called Hangman. It’s a spelling game that second- and third-grade children play, and I fondly remember playing it as an 8-year-old. Tunneling back through the fog of my childhood past, I recall Hangman being fun and mildly challenging. But when I recently returned to it for one evening, I was surprised to find that I still enjoyed the game, even though it wasn’t too difficult to play. I thought to myself, “Why is a middle-aged man having the same reaction to a school type game that he had when he was eight? That’s odd.”
Well, I went back to the everyday minutiae of life, and then, about a month ago, my Facebook and Twitter feeds started to fill with strange patterns of colored boxes — green, yellow, and black. People kept sharing these strange cryptic clues of an increasingly popular but mysterious online trend. “What do these squares signify?” I thought, and “What is #wordle?”
At first, I struggled between two tempting identities. Did I want to be the rugged, cynical rebel who couldn’t be bothered to find out what it all meant? Or did I want to join the herd and be a part of whatever silliness was afoot? Dear reader, I threw caution to the wind and googled, “Wordle.”
In case you haven’t heard of this new popular fad, Wordle is a word game, where the player has six guesses to determine the identity of a five-letter word. Before the game begins there are no initial clues as to what the word may be, so your first information about the hidden word comes from the first word you choose to guess. After you enter your first word, each letter will turn either gray, yellow, or green. Gray means the letter isn’t part of the word; yellow means it is, but you’ve placed it in the wrong spot, and green means the letter is in the word and occupies that part of the word.
Now you might assume that what I just wrote is a trivial description of how Wordle begins. You, indeed, might assume that, but you’d be wrong. For the quickest way to start a spirited discussion among Wordle players is to ask them what their opening word is. And if you really want to start a disagreement, inquire about their reasoning for picking that initial word.
There are tribal camps to represent different strategies. One tribe is what I’ll call the avowed vowels. These players firmly believe you need to knock out as many vowels as early as possible. Their first words might be adieu, audio, or Ouija. Then you have your rival gang, which I’ll call the constant consonants. These players are all about picking a first word with four consonants and one vowel.
I’ve heard of at least one player who believes in a high risk, high reward strategy. His word involves infrequent letters in an unlikely order. His thinking is that he’ll mostly be wrong every week, but there will eventually come a week where his unlikely letters lead him to early victory, while everyone else guesses in confusion towards defeat. This strategy is the equivalent of saying “Buenos Aires” after every clue of Jeopardy, even if the subject is Casseroles, playing the odds that one day the answer will be the capital of Argentina.
But that is this fellow’s strategy, and you don’t disrespect a person’s Wordle strategy, unless you want to start a fight between the Jets and the Sharks, and no one wants to start a rumble. Or rather, it would be a brawl, a possible Wordle word for tomorrow. Two other tribes include the Jokers and the Sentimentalists. The former just pick a different word every day in an act of wanton random depravity; the latter pick a word for sentimental reasons.
You would be surprised how deep the Wordle rabbit hole goes. Earlier this month, many news outlets reported how a Chicago woman's life was saved by her daughters. They noticed their mother didn’t share her daily Wordle score, which tipped them off that something was wrong. It turns out she had been kidnapped. The police rescued her, and Wordle played a small part in that positive ending. And this gets me back to Hangman, an ancestral relation to our current craze, and yet another example of how sometimes a simple game can yield complexity and enjoyment for players of all ages.
Quentin Vieregge is an associate professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Barron County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.