 DAVID TINDELL

It’s time to save the pool — again. I had to look it up, but there it was: nearly seven years ago, I wrote about the necessity of saving the Rice Lake Municipal Pool from closure. Back in 2017, the community came together to not only keep the old facility open, but plans were formulated to build a new one. Not just a new pool, but a building that would include other ways for residents to get fit and healthy, like a walking track and exercise rooms.

But not everybody, it seems, agrees that the new facility is necessary. At least, not where it’s planned, which is on the same site as the current building, right next to Hilltop Elementary and the Middle School. There is at least one individual near there who is saying, “No, not here. Maybe somewhere else, but not here.”

  

Dave Tindell is a native Wisconsinite who has lived in the Northwest since 1991. After a career in Federal service, he now dabbles in radio, writes novels and trains in the martial arts.

