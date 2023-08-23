...DENSE FOG CONTINUES INTO LATE MORNING...
Widespread dense fog has developed across western and central
Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. Visibilities of 1/4 mile or
less are being observed in many areas. The fog will begin to
improve around 10 AM but may linger in some locations until 11 AM.
If traveling, reduce your speed and use low-beam headlights when
encountering foggy areas.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
107 expected this afternoon.
* WHERE...Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 11 AM CDT this morning. For
the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 10 PM CDT today.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s. The extreme heat may also lead to
buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
It’s time to save the pool — again. I had to look it up, but there it was: nearly seven years ago, I wrote about the necessity of saving the Rice Lake Municipal Pool from closure. Back in 2017, the community came together to not only keep the old facility open, but plans were formulated to build a new one. Not just a new pool, but a building that would include other ways for residents to get fit and healthy, like a walking track and exercise rooms.
But not everybody, it seems, agrees that the new facility is necessary. At least, not where it’s planned, which is on the same site as the current building, right next to Hilltop Elementary and the Middle School. There is at least one individual near there who is saying, “No, not here. Maybe somewhere else, but not here.”
