Howard Gilbert Pitts, age 78, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He was born on October 11, 1942 in Bloomer, WI to Ralph and Mildred (Waterhouse) Pitts.  Howard was married to Sharon Peterson on November 10, 1972 in Chippewa Falls, WI.  He worked at American Excelsior and as a mechanic for Allis Chambers.  Howard was an experimental engineer, made portable stumps for hunting stands and enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on race cars.

Survived by four children, Cindy Prill, Richard Prill, Travis Prill and Jeff Pitts; 12 grandchildren; a brother, Gerald Pitts; two sisters, Sharon Postle and Shirley Christianson; nephews and nieces.  Preceded in death by a son, David Prill; his parents; and several brothers.

Private family services will be held.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Pitts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments