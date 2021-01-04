Howard Gilbert Pitts, age 78, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He was born on October 11, 1942 in Bloomer, WI to Ralph and Mildred (Waterhouse) Pitts. Howard was married to Sharon Peterson on November 10, 1972 in Chippewa Falls, WI. He worked at American Excelsior and as a mechanic for Allis Chambers. Howard was an experimental engineer, made portable stumps for hunting stands and enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on race cars.
Survived by four children, Cindy Prill, Richard Prill, Travis Prill and Jeff Pitts; 12 grandchildren; a brother, Gerald Pitts; two sisters, Sharon Postle and Shirley Christianson; nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by a son, David Prill; his parents; and several brothers.
Private family services will be held. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.