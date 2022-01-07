Hilltop second-graders show appreciation to law enforcement officers

In observance of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Sunday, second-graders from Hilltop Elementary School in Rice Lake and their teacher Val Woods invited law enforcement officers to their classroom on Friday morning for doughnuts and coffee or hot chocolate. Students had the chance to talk with the officers and gave the officers a poster, signed by them all, that said, "Donut you know now much we appreciate you?"
"For the past years the schools in Rice Lake have done a wonderful job showing their appreciation for our great officers," said Cody Kargus, Rice Lake Police Department Chaplain.
Kargus added, "Here are a few examples of what schools have done: younger students colored in a coloring page of a police car, older students wrote thank you cards, classrooms have had the officers come and have donuts with them or did a thank you with signatures on a poster board and one school did a video.
The police chaplain said, "We are grateful for the officers who serve our city. These cards and letters truly bring a smile and encouragement to our dedicated officers who do much to serve and protect our great city."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.