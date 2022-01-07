Hilltop second-graders show appreciation to law enforcement officers

Law enforcment officers who visited second-graders at Hilltop Elementary on Friday morning are from left, Investigator Brandon Bohl, Officer Peyton Overlien, Trooper Jodi Kummet of the Wisconsin State Patrol, Police Chief Steve Roux, School Resource Officer Andy Jondreau and teacher Val Woods. The students' sign says "Donut you know how much we appreciate you?"

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

In observance of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Sunday, second-graders from Hilltop Elementary School in Rice Lake and their teacher Val Woods invited law enforcement officers to their classroom on Friday morning for doughnuts and coffee or hot chocolate. Students had the chance to talk with the officers and gave the officers a poster, signed by them all, that said, "Donut you know now much we appreciate you?"

 "For the past years the schools in Rice Lake have done a wonderful job showing their appreciation for our great officers," said Cody Kargus, Rice Lake Police Department Chaplain.

Kargus added, "Here are a few examples of what schools have done: younger students colored in a coloring page of a police car, older students wrote thank you cards, classrooms have had the officers come and have donuts with them or did a thank you with signatures on a poster board and one school did a video.

The police chaplain said, "We are grateful for the officers who serve our city.  These cards and letters truly bring a smile and encouragement to our dedicated officers who do much to serve and protect our great city."

