At the April 26 meeting of the Rice Lake Board of Education, assistant principal Mark Beise announced the names of students selected to receive Outstanding Achievement Awards for the third term at Rice Lake High School.
The criterion used includes cooperation, effort, attitude and dedication to the individual discipline.
Those receiving the award include the following: In Health, John Arneson and Tangerine Paradise; in Science, Jacob Frey, Keegan Gunderson and Norah Hastreiter; in Social Studies, Taryn Sprague; in Art, Lily Peters and Derek Penzkover; in Business Education, Zachary Holmstrom; in Physical Education, Colin Iverson and Tristan Scheurer; in Family and Consumer Education, Mercedes Butler; in Mathematics, Hailey Berger and Laurel Wagner; in Agriculture, Dylan Barker; in Music, Samantha Miller; in World Language, Ella Bailkey and Calista King; in English, Kade McCann; in Technology Education, Brett Kucko; in the Red Cedar program, Haylie Schutz; and in Distance Learning, Ashli Atwood.
