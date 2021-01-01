Henrietta Nelson 93, passed away peacefully at home, on December 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Henrietta was born to the late John A. and Katherine P (Maczka) Shuda, in Minneapolis on March 6, 1927. She was the third of their four children. When she was a young girl, the family moved to LeHigh, WI, in Doyle Township, Barron County. There the family farmed for many years. Henrietta graduated from Cameron High School and then moved to Minneapolis with her two sisters, where she worked as an elevator operator. She moved back to the Rice Lake, WI area a few years later, and attended Barron County Teachers’ College. It was there she met the love of her life, Ervin D. Nelson, who was also pursuing a teaching degree. They married on June 29, 1957 at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Strickland, WI. The newlyweds made their first home in Woodville, WI. Ervin taught in Woodville, while Henrietta taught at Happy Valley School, a one room school in Spring Valley, WI. There they welcomed a daughter, Cynthia Marie in 1959 and a son David John, in 1962. In 1963, the family moved back to Rice Lake where Ervin began teaching in the Rice Lake district, while Henrietta stayed home with the children. James Melvin was born in 1964. Henrietta later worked for Saks, Mascott Foods, and Skrupky Studio, all in Rice Lake. In 1978, Ervin and Henrietta moved to Minong where they owned and operated Nelson’s Café until their retirement in 1995. Henrietta made all of the pies, cakes, and homemade soups, for which the café was known. Henrietta resided in Minong until 2015, when due to ailing health, she moved with her husband, to Mindoro, WI to be with their daughter and family. Henrietta was loved by all who knew her. She was a fabulous cook and baker and could easily throw a dinner party for 40. Her home was always open to anyone who had nowhere to go, especially during the holidays. She loved bird watching and hiking through the outdoors. She was very knowledgeable when it came to gathering wild berries and mushrooms. She grew her own grapes for wine, jam, and juice. Henrietta was very artistic and spent many free hours painting and doing crafts, as well as sewing. She was proud of her Polish heritage and was bilingual. She was dedicated to her faith and her family. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rice Lake, and later of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Minong. Henrietta is survived by a daughter Cynthia (Mark) Delphey of Mindoro, David (Susan) of Shell Lake, and James (Teresa) of Hayward, as well 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, Richard Busick of Osceola, a sister-in-law, Leona Shuda of Rice Lake, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin in 2015; a brother, Henry Shuda, two sisters, Genevieve Letness, Rosemary Shuda, and a brother-in-law, George Letness. Friends and family are invited to her interment which will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery outdoor chapel, in Spooner, WI on January 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with a memorial Mass and gathering to be held in the spring. “So when tomorrow starts without me don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me I’m right here in your heart.” David M. Romano
To plant a tree in memory of Henrietta Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
