Cutting up a fallen tree

Zach Bedward cuts up a tree that fell in the westbound lane of Lexington Avenue on Thursday morning. Heavy snow weighing down trees led to power outages and road blockages in west-central Wisconsin.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — Heavy, wet snow that caused tree limbs to bow, snap and fall onto powerlines left thousands without power on Thursday after a winter storm hit west-central Wisconsin.

The outages — some only impacting a handful of customers or just one — were peppered across the majority of Xcel Energy’s territory in the state.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments