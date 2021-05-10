The Cameron Public Library and Community Center at 512 W. Main St., Cameron, invites the public to find out how to become a hospice volunteer on Friday, May 14, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Presented by Heartland Hospice Care, those interested can learn about opportunities in the area, ask questions and get information in an informal setting.
"Be a friend, listener, support system companion for someone who really needs one," encourages Heartland Hospice Care invitation.
