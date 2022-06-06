Harry Herman “Peanuts” Viltz, lifelong resident of Arland, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday, May 27th, 2022 at Barron Care & Rehab. He was born May 19, 1935 in Barron to Math & Margaret Vilz (Bauer). He grew up in Arland, the fifth of seven brothers. At the age of 16, he made a trip to California and worked on a peach farm. On June 8, 1957, he married Jean Stowell at Cumberland. They had three sons: Jim, Steven, Tim, and one daughter: Kim. He worked several jobs over the years, finally ending his working days at Jerome Foods. He then took an early retirement due to open heart surgery in 1990, and was always proud to show off his scar. He began a new “career” after his first heart surgery. Tinkering on anything with an engine, collecting anything and everything nobody else wanted. He had a large collection at this home and every time someone added to his pile, it made his day. “Peanuts” made his rounds nearly every morning over the years, having coffee with numerous friends & family, while catching up on all the latest happenings. He also enjoyed watching his grandsons race throughout the years. He will always be remembered for his kindness, humbleness and great sense of humor that his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are all lucky to share.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Jean of Arland, brother: David (Linda) Vilz of Hillsdale, sons: Jim (Dawn) Viltz of Cameron, Tim (Cathy Conner) Viltz of Arland, daughter: Kim (Steve) Johnston of Cameron, grandchildren: Ryan (Keytun) Viltz, Tyler (Liz) Viltz, Nikki Beal, Levi (Jill) Johnston, Jeremy Conner, & Lisa Conner, seven great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, and his buddy, Todo. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and an infant son, Steven.
