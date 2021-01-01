Harriet Ness, 91, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020. Harriet Helen Bjugstad was born November 7, 1929, in Barron WI to Edward and Goldie Bjugstad, the second of five children.
Harriet was a strong-willed, hard-working, elegant lady who had a heart for music, serving church/ community, laughter, her family and most of all Jesus. Her strong will prevailed throughout her life, graduating from Eau Claire Technical school, working at Barron Electric and assisting her husband on the farm. Her passion for music was evident through playing church organ/piano, directing the church choir and being a member of the Cumberland Music Club. She loved joking around with her sisters (and friends) and looked forward to annual trips to Grand Forks, ND, where the sisters could congregate and create mischief. She met the love of her life, Marvin Ness, and was married June 21, 1952. They raised their family on the Cumberland home farm and were honored the distinction of Century Farm in 2009. Family and friends played an important role in her life and enjoyed being surrounded by her son Eric, daughter-in-law Beverly, and grandson Jared. Hosting was always a highlight for her and she was never too busy to perk a cup of coffee and, no matter the time of day, serve chocolate chip cookies, even for breakfast. Harriet will be remembered as a devoted wife, gracious mother, loving grandmother, fun sister, and amazing friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Ness, sister Anita Nevin, brother Luddy Bjugstad. She is survived by her son Eric (Beverly) of New Berlin, grandson Jared of Madison, sisters Ollie (Bob) Weber of Grand Forks, ND and Ruthie (Dwayne) Shutter of Kearney NE. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A special thank you to Brentwood Senior Living who became a part of Harriet’s family and Lakeview Medical Center Hospice for their excellent care.
A private service will be both live-streamed and recorded for viewing on Facebook live on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake with Pastor Jonathan Cluppert officiating and burial to follow at Section Ten Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to your local Salvation Army.
