GriefShare, a 13-week, in-person series, is offered Feb. 22-May 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Red Cedar Church, 1701 W. Allen St., Rice Lake. Cost is $15 for materials. For more information or to sign up, go online to redcedarchurch.com/events.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments