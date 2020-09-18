Gregory Jilek, age 64 of Birchwood, WI passed away peacefully September 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI surrounded by his family. He was born April 21, 1956 in Rice Lake WI. He attended Birchwood Public School. Greg worked on the family farm until he joined the Navy in 1975. He served four years and then made his career driving semi truck for G&T Trucking, Stage Coach Express, and KC Trucking.
Greg had many hobbies throughout his life but he truly enjoyed fishing and hunting. He always had stories and lots of tips on where to catch the “Monster Bluegills” GUARANTEED.
Greg is survived by his mother, Gloria Jilek, sisters, Susan (Gary) Terhaar of Blaine MN, Sharon (Mike) Kroll of Somerset WI; and brother, Brad (Sara) Jilek of Birchwood WI. Greg also had a lifelong partner, Patricia Price and her three children Terry Gilbert, Charles Gilbert, and Jessica Price Rubin, three nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Louie Jilek
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
